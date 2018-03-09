Local 4 News at 4 -- March 9, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Snowsquall suspected of causing pileup on westbound I-94 in Michigan's Jackson County

The westbound lanes of I-94 are closed Friday morning due to a crash involving multiple vehicles in Grass Lake Township.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Brief, heavy snow showers Friday

Snow showers continue to haunt us around Metro Detroit this Friday, and a few snow bands today could bring brief, heavy snow showers.

Novi and Farmington Hills police, firefighter uniforms stolen from cleaners in Detroit

Novi and Farmington Hills police and firefighter uniforms were missing after a break-in at a cleaning company early Friday morning in Detroit.

Trump says he’ll meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

After months of trading insults and threats of nuclear annihilation, President Donald Trump agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un by May.

Nunberg caps off strange week with appearance before Mueller grand jury

Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg arrived at District Court in Washington, DC, Friday morning, where he is expected to deliver federal grand jury testimony as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

How to prepare your body to spring forward for daylight saving time

On Sunday, the clocks will spring forward one hour for daylight saving time, and we will lose an hour of sleep.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.