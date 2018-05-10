Local 4 News at 4 -- May 10, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia on sexual assault report: 'I did nothing wrong'

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia addressed the media amid reports of a 1996 sexual assault case where he faced felony charges.

Metro Detroit weather: Thundershowers moving out, light rain chances remain

Rain and thundershowers are moving east and out of the area this Thursday morning, but the low and mid level clouds looming will produce some drizzle or occasional light shower late morning and early afternoon.

Detroit father charged after 3-year-old boy shoots himself with gun found at home

The father of a 3-year-old boy who shot himself Tuesday morning faces charges. Police said the boy shot himself after finding his father's loaded gun inside a house on Detroit's east side in the 5900 block of Marcus Street.

Traffic snarled on westbound I-94 at Warren after truck hits bridge

A semi truck struck a bridge Thursday morning on westbound I-94 at Warren Avenue in Detroit. Traffic was getting by in the left lane.

Trump to welcome freed Korean Americans' return to US

President Donald Trump will meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12, Trump announced Thursday, hours after suggesting that the release of three Americans held in the North heralded a potential breakthrough toward denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

