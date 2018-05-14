Local 4 News at 4 -- May 14, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Video shows moments before man is fatally shot by Royal Oak police officer

Dashcam video released by the Royal Oak Police Department shows the moments before a man was fatally shot by a police officer Monday morning.

52 die in Gaza clashes as US opens new Embassy in Jerusalem

The US officially relocated its Embassy to Jerusalem on Monday, formally upending decades of American foreign policy in a move that was met with clashes and protests along the Israeli-Gaza border.

Parts of SE Michigan under flood watch through Tuesday morning

A new Flood Watch begins at 8 a.m. for areas south of M-59 because of the heavier morning rain moving in as we speak.

18th fissure opens and lava bombs fly as Kilauea's eruption shows no sign of slowing down

Scalding, black lava crept out of the largest fissure ripped open by Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano, consuming the lush, green landscape around it and lobbing balls of magma known as "spatter bombs" 500 feet into the air, according to footage and reports from the US Geological Survey.

Storms, heavy rain moving through Southeast Michigan

A Flood Watch begins at 8 a.m. for areas south of M-59 because of the heavier morning rain moving in as we speak. Storms tonight will add to the flood threat and all together, some may see another 1-2 inches of rain in the next 24 hours.

Royal Oak police-involved shooting: What we know so far

An unarmed man was fatally shot Monday morning by a Royal Oak police officer. The officer was unharmed, but 20-year-old Cody Reynolds, of Royal Oak, was killed in the shooting.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.