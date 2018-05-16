Local 4 News at 4 -- May 16, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Michigan State University to pay Larry Nassar sex abuse victims $500 million in settlements

Michigan State University has agreed to pay $500 million to the victims of former doctor Larry Nassar.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Temps to reach 80 degrees Wednesday

A little bit of morning fog around Metro Detroit as you head out on a Wednesday morning with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s.

5-year-old Detroit boy found safe after reported missing Wednesday morning

A 5-year-old boy who was reported missing in Detroit Wednesday morning has been found safe, according to police.

Man allegedly used computers at Walmart in Mount Pleasant to access child pornography

A man faces charges after he was allegedly using computers at a Walmart store in Mount Pleasant to find and access child pornography.

Water main break in Saline causes city-wide loss of water pressure

A large water main break in Saline caused a city-wide loss of water pressure Wednesday morning.

North Korea threatens to cancel Trump summit over nukes

North Korea has threatened to abandon planned talks between leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in June if Washington insists on pushing it "into a corner" on nuclear disarmament.

