Local 4 News at 4 -- May 18, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

10 killed in shooting at Texas' Santa Fe High School, official says

Ten people were killed and several others injured in a shooting Friday morning at a high school in the southeastern Texas city of Santa Fe, a law enforcement official said on condition of anonymity.

Aerial video shows severe flooding in Monroe County

Aerial video showed several residents impacted by severe flooding along the lakefront in Monroe County.

Metro Detroit weather: Here's when it's expected to rain Friday night

A cooler start this Friday morning with more mid and upper 40s to low 50s as you head out under clear to partly cloudy skies.

Caesars Windsor casino, hotel to remain closed after employees reject tentative agreement

The casino and hotel at Caesars Windsor will remain closed after a tentative agreement was voted down by employees, officials announced Friday.

Ford says F-150 truck production is back on line at Dearborn Truck Plant

Ford Motor Company announced Friday morning production of F-150 pickup trucks has resumed at the Dearborn Truck Plant after more than a week of down time due to a fire at the Meridian Magnesium Products facility in Eaton Rapids, Michigan.

Ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal discharged from Salisbury hospital after poisoning

Sergei Skripal, the former Russian spy poisoned with a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury in March, has been discharged from the hospital there, the hospital announced Friday.

