Local 4 News at 4 -- May 25, 2018

Police release sketch of suspect in attempted abduction of 16-year-old girl in Detroit

Detroit police released a sketch of a driver accused of trying to abduct a 16-year-old girl while she was walking to school on the city's northeast side.

Harvey Weinstein is charged with rape and sex abuse in cases involving 2 women

Harvey Weinstein was arraigned Friday on charges of first- and third-degree rape and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree, seven months after women began to come forward with stories alleging sexual misconduct by the famed Hollywood producer.

Air Quality Alert in Metro Detroit on Friday: Here's what that means

Friday is an Ozone Action Day or Air Quality Alert for Metro Detroit due to warm temps and stagnant or stationary air settling over Michigan. What does it all mean?

Wayne County truck driver faces sentencing in crash that killed road worker

A Wayne County driver who was behind the wheel of a truck that struck two of his coworkers, killing one of them, was sentenced Friday.

Indiana middle school shooting: Student says science teacher tackled gunman

A male student opened fire at a suburban Indianapolis middle school Friday morning, wounding another student and a teacher before being taken into custody, authorities said.

Metro Detroit mother creates solution to daughter's eczema, turns it into nationwide business

A Metro Detroit mother found the solution to her daughter's skin condition on her kitchen counter: her mixer.

