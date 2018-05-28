Local 4 News at 4 -- May 28, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Police: 16-year-old boy drowns in Clear Lake in Oxford Sunday night

Lafrance Marshall was with three friends and they were swimming to a floating platform approximately 50 feet from shore, officials said. Lafrance was unable to swim to the platform and drowned.

Flash floods again rip through Ellicott City, Maryland; 1 missing

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency Sunday in Howard County as a massive storm drenched the Baltimore region, triggering flash floods in Ellicott City and leaving one person missing.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Approaching record highs for Memorial Day

This will likely be the warmest Memorial Day around Metro Detroit since 2012.

Michigan State Police Bomb Squad called to assist with possible pipe bomb in Pontiac

A possible pipe bomb was found Monday in Pontiac and the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was requested to assist.

Trump-Kim summit: Is it still on?

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were planning to meet in Singapore on June 12, and, until just a few days ago, everything appeared to be on track.

Memorial Day weekend events across Metro Detroit

Looking for something to do over the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend in the Metro Detroit area? You've come to the right place.

