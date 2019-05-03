Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- May 3, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Former Macomb County clerk Karen Spranger arraigned on larceny charges.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said Spranger stole money from a 78-year-old woman. The former county clerk was arrested this week in Warren and was arraigned by video Friday morning.

Macomb County Kitten Camera premieres

Many animals end up in shelters in Metro Detroit and Macomb County Animal Control is bringing pet rescue into the internet age.

Oregon to become first state to allow dentists to administer vaccines.

Some dentists already screen patients for high blood presure, diabetes and some cancers -- now Oregon is set to become the first state to allow dentists to give vaccinations.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan recall petition can proceed

The Wayne County Election Commision has signed off on a petition campaigning for Duggan's recall.

