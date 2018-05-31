Local 4 News at 4 -- May 31, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Man sentenced in death of 3-year-old boy who found gun in Clinton Twp.

A 29-year-old was sentenced Thursday morning after he was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of a 3-year-old boy who fatally shot himself with a gun that was dropped on the ground in Clinton Township.

Tow truck procession held for driver killed on I-94

A tow truck funeral procession was held Thursday for a driver who was killed Tuesday in a crash on eastbound I-94 at US-23 in Pittsfield Township.

Trump pardons Dinesh D'Souza -- and hints at more celebrity pardons

President Donald Trump announced unexpectedly Thursday that he is granting a full pardon to Dinesh D'Souza, the conservative author and filmmaker who pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance laws in 2014 after he was indicted earlier that year on charges that he illegally used straw donors to contribute to Republican Senate candidate Wendy Long in New York in 2012.

Taylor great-grandparents arraigned in overdose death of 10-month-old great-grandson

A Taylor couple was arraigned Thursday in connection with the overdose death of their 10-month-old grandson, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced.

Garden City neighborhood on alert after home invasion, shooting

Police are investigating a home invasion and shooting Thursday morning in Garden City. According to the Garden City Police Department, the incident happened about 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of Arcola Street near Ford and Inkster roads.

Metro Detroit weather: Relief from hot conditions on the way

It’s been a particularly tough stretch for those without air conditioning, as overnight temperatures have remained very warm and muggy. We are closing this month of May as likely the second warmest in recorded Detroit weather history, which is remarkable given that we just suffered through our 13th-coldest April.

