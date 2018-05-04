Local 4 News at 4 -- May 4, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

57,000 DTE Energy customers without power as strong winds rock Metro Detroit

DTE Energy said 57,000 customers are without power in Metro Detroit as strong winds sweep across the area.

Severe weather in Metro Detroit: High Wind Warning in effect, storms move through

Here's the latest information on the severe weather moving through Southeast Michigan on Friday afternoon.

Postal worker in critical condition after being hit by falling tree in South Lyon

A postal worker is in critical condition Friday after being hit by a falling tree in the middle of a road in South Lyon.

34-year-old man accused of hiding camera in women's bathroom at Clinton Township CrossFit gym

A man accused of putting a hidden camera in the women's bathroom at a CrossFit gym in Clinton Township was in court Friday for his arraignment.

Conway says she had no knowledge of Daniels payment during campaign

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway -- who managed Donald Trump's campaign in its final months -- said Friday she had no knowledge during the campaign about the $130,000 payment from Michael Cohen to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano forces 1,500 from homes as lava bubbles up

Nearly 1,500 residents were ordered to evacuate from their volcano-side homes after Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupted, sending molten lava to chew its way through forest land and bubble up on paved streets.

