Local 4 News at 4 -- May 9, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Macomb Township cold case dig: Police say 'probable cause to believe this is a grave site'

Wednesday marks day three of digging for clues in Macomb Township. Investigators brought in more equipment Tuesday to the wooded area along the North Branch Clinton River near 23 Mile Road and North Avenue.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Severe storm risk this evening

A very nice and warm day ahead around Metro Detroit as we begin the day with clear skies and temps in the mid 40s to low and mid 50s.

3 people killed in 6-vehicle chain reaction crash in Van Buren Township

Van Buren Township police officers and firefighters worked for hours Tuesday to piece together what caused a crash that left three people dead.

These are the 3 Americans released by North Korea

Three American citizens held for months in North Korea have been released, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday.

CIA chief nominee vows not to restart interrogation program

Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump's pick to be the next CIA director, pledged Wednesday she would not restart the CIA's detention and interrogation program and that she would not follow an order that she found morally objectionable.

Trump rules out DMZ as location for North Korea summit

President Donald Trump ruled out the Korean Demilitarized Zone as the site of his upcoming talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, despite previously suggesting it would provide a fitting backdrop.

