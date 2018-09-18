Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 18, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Car slams into gas pump at Ford, Newburgh roads in Westland

A small fire broke out Monday after a car slammed into a gas pump at a station on Ford Road in Westland.

Florence: Hundreds line up for free supplies in isolated Wilmington

Still stranded by Florence's epic floods days after the hurricane hit North Carolina, Wilmington residents lined up by the hundreds Tuesday for free food, water and tarps as officials struggled to open new routes to one of the state's largest cities.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: More of the same before heat relief Wednesday

More patchy fog to start your Tuesday morning around Metro Detroit and temps in 60s.

Trump doesn't think the FBI should get involved in Kavanaugh allegation

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he does not believe the FBI should delve any further into the decades-old sexual assault allegation leveled against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, claiming the FBI does not want to be involved.

China strikes back with tariffs on $60 billion of US goods

China has fired back at the United States after President Donald Trump ramped up the trade war with his biggest wave of tariffs yet.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.