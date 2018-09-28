Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 28, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the episode above).
Senate Judiciary Committee votes to confirm Brett Kavanaugh nomination for Supreme Court
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Friday to confirm federal Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.
1 arrested, woman injured after road rage shooting leads to crash on I-94 in Detroit, police say
Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting that took place on I-94 near the Brush Street overpass in Detroit.
Michigan road construction work resumes after labor dispute
Operating engineers returned to work sites around Michigan on Friday after a labor dispute put construction projects on hold.
Gordie Howe International Bridge to cost $4.4 billion, open by 2024
Officials announced Friday that the Gordie Howe International Bridge project will cost about $4.4 billion, and the bridge is expected to open by 2024.
Metro Detroit weather: Rain possible Friday evening, frost Saturday morning
We are waking up to temps in the mid 40s to low 50s around Metro Detroit with increasing morning clouds ahead of a cold front moving through our area later on.
