Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 28, 2018

Senate Judiciary Committee votes to confirm Brett Kavanaugh nomination for Supreme Court

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Friday to confirm federal Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

1 arrested, woman injured after road rage shooting leads to crash on I-94 in Detroit, police say

Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting that took place on I-94 near the Brush Street overpass in Detroit.

Michigan road construction work resumes after labor dispute

Operating engineers returned to work sites around Michigan on Friday after a labor dispute put construction projects on hold.

Gordie Howe International Bridge to cost $4.4 billion, open by 2024

Officials announced Friday that the Gordie Howe International Bridge project will cost about $4.4 billion, and the bridge is expected to open by 2024.

Metro Detroit weather: Rain possible Friday evening, frost Saturday morning

We are waking up to temps in the mid 40s to low 50s around Metro Detroit with increasing morning clouds ahead of a cold front moving through our area later on.

