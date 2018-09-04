Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 4, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Water coolers replace drinking fountains in Detroit public schools

Thousands of Detroit public schools students are being told to drink from district-supplied water coolers or bottled water on the first day of classes.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Heat advisory begins today, goes into tomorrow

Low clouds are leaking a little spit and drizzle early around Metro Detroit keeping some of our roads a little damp.

Detroit City Council approves proposal to rename Chene Park for Aretha Franklin

The Detroit City Council is moving swiftly to rename a park for Aretha Franklin.

Arizona governor names former Sen. Jon Kyl as McCain's replacement

Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is appointing former US Sen. Jon Kyl to replace the late John McCain, the governor said at a news conference Tuesday.

Senate has confirmation hearing for SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh

The Senate Judiciary Committee holds confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

