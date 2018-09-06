Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 6, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Burt Reynolds, actor and director, dies at age 82

Burt Reynolds, the actor and director best known for his roles in "Deliverance," "Smokey and the Bandit," "Boogie Nights," and "The Cannonball Run" has died at age 82, according to numerous reports published Thursday afternoon.

Ford recalls 2 million F-150 trucks for potential fire risk

Ford is recalling approximately two million F-150 trucks due to a potential fire risk.

Metro Detroit weather: Cooler conditions with scattered showers

We are still battling showers coming and going this morning and this will be the case through the early afternoon.

Canadian man killed when small plane crashes in Michigan

A 51-year-old man from Ottawa was killed when the plane he was flying crashed Thursday morning in Michigan's St. Clair County.

Prolific Michigan businessman, Amway co-founder Rich DeVos dies at 92

Prolific Michigan businessman Richard DeVos has died at the age of 92. The co-founder of Amway and owner of the Orlando Magic was one of the state's biggest philanthropists.

Active shooter in Cincinnati: 4 dead in bank shooting, including gunman

Police say four people are dead, including the gunman, in a downtown Cincinnati bank shooting.

