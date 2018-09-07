Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 7, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Human remains found on Mill Street in Ecorse

Police are investigating after human remains were found Friday in Ecorse.

Former Riverview fire officials charged in falsified time card scheme

Two former Riverview fire officials have been charged in connection with a scheme to falsify time cards and claim thousands of dollars in unearned wages.

Detroit mayor announces strategic plan for city's transportation challenges

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, along with national partners, city officials and residents, announced the city's strategic plan to address Detroiters' most pressing transportation challenges.

FS Detroit: Rod Allen and Mario Impemba not scheduled for any more Tigers telecasts this season

Detroit Tigers television broadcasters Mario Impemba and Rod Allen are not scheduled to do any more telecasts for the team this season, Fox Sports Detroit announced Friday.

Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy and cooler with temps in the 50s and 60s

It’s cloudy and cooler out there this morning with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s as you head out on a Friday around Metro Detroit.

Obama slams Republicans: Trump is 'capitalizing on resentment'

Former President Barack Obama offered his most pointed critique to date of President Donald Trump, delivering a lengthy and direct indictment Friday of the last two years in American politics by arguing the President is "capitalizing on resentment that politicians have been fanning for years."

