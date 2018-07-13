2 men shot defending themselves during home invasion on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - New residents of a home on Detroit's east side were nonfatally shot defending themselves from a home invasion Friday morning.

Earl King said he was in a struggle for his life. Just before 2 a.m., there was a pounding on his front door, in the 13900 block of Alma Avenue. Police said someone was trying to kick the door in.

"We heard something go 'pow,'" King said.

King and his friend tried to brace the door from the attempted home invasion.

"Like this, I'm holding the bottom; he's holding the top," King said.

However, the man trying to break in was armed with a revolver and he fired shots into the doorway, striking the two men on the other side.

King took a bullet in his hand, and his friend took a bullet to his knee, and the gunshots kept coming.

"He said he got hit, he didn't say 'I'm hurting' or anything, he just felt that he got hit" King said.

King and his friend got the intruder to finally back off by feigning being armed themselves

"I said, 'Go get the gun, go get the gun,' to scare them off, like I had something," King said. "About five to 10 seconds after that, it died down, but we were still holding the door just to make sure."

The gunman is described as a black man who was wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

Police believe the previous tenants of the residence were the intended targets.

The investigation is ongoing.

