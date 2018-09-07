Assault charges for man accused of kissing, touching teen girl at Fordson High School in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. - A 23-year-old man was arraigned Friday on charges of assault in connection with an incident involving a teen girl at Fordson High School in Dearborn.

Ali Kamel Hammoud is facing criminal sexual conduct and assault and battery charges, all of which the judge said are being handled as felonies.

Hammoud allegedly contacted the teen over social media.

He is accused of tracking her down at Fordson High School on Aug. 30 at 2:15 p.m. when he allegedly kissed and touched her.

Hammoud is a student at Henry Ford Community College, a semester away from graduating to become a school gym teacher.

