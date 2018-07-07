Collision on Telegraph Road leaves 2 dead, 1 in critical condition

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A serious rollover crash killed two people and prompted the closure of Telegraph Road in Monroe County on Friday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: At least 1 dead in rollover crash on Telegraph Road in Monroe County

The rollover crash involved a van, which rolled onto a lawn. The van was from a group home in Taylor and its passengers had been out on a field trip at Caulder's Dairy farm.

The van was on Heiss Road in Frenchtown Township and the driver pulled in front of a truck on Telegraph Road.

"It was too quick," said witness Rick Dye. "The truck driver didn't have time to react."

Police confirmed 10 people were involved in the collision -- one in the truck and nine in the van.

A 60-year-old man was killed in the crash.

The nine others have been transported to hospitals across the region.

A 66-year-old woman involved in the crash died at about 8 p.m. at the Beaumont Hospital in Trenton

