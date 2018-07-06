DPSCD school board demands answers after video shows student being shoved to ground

DETROIT - A camera captured the moment an assistant principal at a Detroit high school slammed a 14-year-old boy on the ground last October before a resource officer allegedly broke the boy's jaw.

Although the incident happened in October 2017, school board member Lamar Lemmons said he, and the rest of school board, saw it for first time when Local 4 aired the footage Thursday night.

"I was only informed on the same day that your story aired," Lemmons said.

Lemmons now wonders why the board wasn't notified prior to being hit with a civil lawsuit.

The teen claims he was injured by a school resource officer who hit him, breaking his jaw.

Lemmons wants to know why the assistant principal's actions caught on camera were never disclosed by the superintendent before the board renewed the assistant principal's contract.

"He made no recommendations that, to my knowledge, that the assistant principal should be disciplined or not renewed," Lemmons said.

The district is still reviewing events and plans to launch an investigation.

Jonathan Marko, the attorney representing the teen, believes there was an attempt to cover up who was involved.

"They should have done a thurough investigated back then," Marko said.

