Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 10, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Duggan talks

In an afternoon news conference Mayor Duggan addressed questions about two big issues.

Bessner Retrial

Opening statements Wednesday in the retrial of a former Michigan State police trooper charged with second-degree murder connected to a deadly police chase.

Car into house

A car crashed into a house in Eastpointe.

Measles outbreak

The number of cases in the local measles outbreak in Metro Detroit sits at 41.

Pesticide testing beagles

A new hope for more than 30 beagles that were being used for drug test at a lab in west Michigan.

Black hole

A photo has been released of a black hole.

Carmack hearing

Carmack is set to be in a Detroit court Thursday for a hearing in his ongoing battle with the city.

New charges

Federal authorities said a Dearborn man, arrested in Syria, spent years with ISIS.

Stephen Strong

Many fans dubbed him Stephen Strong and we've been following his fight agaqinst neuroblastoma for the past two years.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.