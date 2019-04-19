Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 19, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings will hold a press conference on Friday afternoon to introduce Steve Yzerman as their new general manager.
Fatal shooting
A fight inside a shoe store in Detroit spilled out into a parking lot where a man was shot and killed.
Flint water
There are major developments in the Flint water crisis.
Gas station safety
A gas station clerk is working to warn others about safety after he was stabbed by a man trying to steal a box of candy bars.
What's Going Around
Sing allergies are kicking up but local doctors are seeing lots of viruses too.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.