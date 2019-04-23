Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 23, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Redford Township
A Redford Township woman is facing charges in a murder-for-hire plot to kill her husband.
State of Emergency
The Washtenaw County Sheriff has declared a state of emergency inside the county jail.
Waymo Plant
Google's spin-off company Waymo is setting up shop in Detroit.
Beagles
More than 30 beagles were rescued from a testing lab near Kalamazoo.
ACLU
A lawsuit filed by the ACLU said poor people who cannot afford bail are being treated unfairly.
Artificial sweeteners
Research suggests artificial sweeteners may nto be a safer option than sugar.
Coney Island
The Boulevard Cafe is back up and running.
Goose
There'sa new security guard outside of the courthouse in Clinton Township -- a goose who decided to nest inside a planter near the door.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.