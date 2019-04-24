Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 24, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
High school assault
Oakland County Sheriff's officials confirm an alleged assault involved two students at a school.
Detroit police
Chief Craig said one of his departments precincts suffered from a racially tone deaf culture.
Mike Pence
Vice President Mike Pence spent the day in Metro Detroit.
District Detroit development
Ilitch Holdings is responding to an HBO story this week on the unfulfilled promises of District Detroit.
Students and police
There are a lot of opportunities for students to get into trouble which is why some high school students are teaming up with Clinton Township police.
Health Director
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been in the headlines as the former director was charged with invuluntary manslaughter.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.