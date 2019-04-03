Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 3, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Brain tumor
Kelly Stafford, a Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife revealed she has a brain tumor.
Midtown shooting
A man is in critical condition after being shot in the face.
Sentencing
A Macomb County judge made a surprising decision in a case Warren's police commissioner called one of the most horrifying sex assault cases he'd ever seen. A 14-year-old boy was accused of raping a classmate in a school starewell.
College scandal
The spotlight continues to be intese for actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman expected to enter pleas in federal court in a massive college admission scandal.
Final four sendoff
A rally is happening to sendoff the Spartan's for the final 4.
Border closure
Why a closure of the southern border would cripple Detroit's auto industry.
