Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 3, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Brain tumor

Kelly Stafford, a Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife revealed she has a brain tumor.

Midtown shooting

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the face.

Sentencing

A Macomb County judge made a surprising decision in a case Warren's police commissioner called one of the most horrifying sex assault cases he'd ever seen. A 14-year-old boy was accused of raping a classmate in a school starewell.

College scandal

The spotlight continues to be intese for actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman expected to enter pleas in federal court in a massive college admission scandal.

Final four sendoff

A rally is happening to sendoff the Spartan's for the final 4.

Border closure

Why a closure of the southern border would cripple Detroit's auto industry.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.