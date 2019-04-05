Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 5, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Police chase
Dash camera video shows the chaotic Macomb County chase that ended with a crash on I-94.
Man's body found
Monroe police said a woman spent 30 days living inside of a house with a dead body.
MSU Final Four
Michigan State University heads to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.
Self driving
This weekend you can ride in a self-driving car free of charge.
Fatal hit-and-run
Detroit police are hoping that a video could help find a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run.
Martha Reeves
Martha Reeves tought students in Ann Arbor Friday.
Sunscreen
A new study suggests people aren't protecting themselves from the sun well enough.
