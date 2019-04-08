Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 8, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Mayor Duggan

Detroit officials are opening an investigation into Mayor Mike Duggan and the city's interactions with the Make Your Date nonprofit organization.

70-year-old killed

Police believe a 70 year old man was shot and killed by a teenager inside his home.

Fatal shooting

A 45-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old injured in a shooting.

Crash

Two children are in critical condition after police said their mother blew a stop sign and slammed into another car.

Lou Anna K. Simon charged

The former president of Michigan State University was back in court Monday.

Novi homicide

An autopsy shows a woman was killed by a gunshot wound.

ICE officer suspect

Family insists new evidence shows a young man never weilded a hammeras originally detailed in police reports.

Nike claims

Facing federal charges and the possibility of close to 100 years in prison high profile lawyer Michael Avenatti is lashing out.

Measles

Over the weekend Birmingham schools made parents aware of a case of measles at Derby Middle School.

