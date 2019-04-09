Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 9, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Wershe Clemency hearing

Rick Wershe lost his battle for early release from prison in Florida.

Detroit demolition probe

Federal authorities have secured their first uilgyt plea in their investigation into the Detroit demolition program.

Lou Anna K. Simon

Under oath today a MSU staffer said former president Lou Anna K. Simon was alerted to Larry Nassar's alleged abuse.

Wyoming crash

Detroit police are working to find out what caused a car to lose control, slam into a tree and catch fire, killing two people inside.

Bessner trial

Video shows former state trooper Mark Bessner firing his taser at Damon Grimes.

Econ club

Ford CEO Jim Hackett was the center of attention at the Detroit economic club.

City Council Jada Rankin

This month Jada Rankin would've turned 18. But, back in October of 2016 Jada was shot and killed outside of her grandmother's house by a speeding driver.

Mammogram guidelines

If it seems like the recommendations for when women should have mammograms are constantly changing, it's not just your imagination.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.