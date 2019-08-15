Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 15, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Royal Oak police stop
A viral video is racking up thousands of views. It shows Royal Oak police responding to a call from a white woman who said a black man was looking at her suspiciously.
Tlaib Israel
There's been a lot of reaction to Isreal's decision to bar Congresswoman Rshida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from visiting the country.
Patterson funeral
Long-time Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson was laid to rest.
Philadelphia standoff
The suspect in a 7-hour long standoff that left six Philadelphia police shot has an extensive criminal record.
Livernois construction
It's a construction project that will transform a busy retail stretch in the city.
Trump economy
Wall Street bounced back, sort of. Thursday evening nerves are still high in the wake of the DOW's worst day of the year.
Back to school
It's time to start thinking about back to school checklists. Binders, pencils, notebooks and there's one thing Michigan health professionals want parents to add to their list.
Student anxiety
Most parents are quick to act if their child seems physically ill, but what about your child's mental health?
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.