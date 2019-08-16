Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 16, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Oakland County
After an intense day of arguments Ferndale mayor Dave Coulter was appointed county executive.
Mackenzie Street
Heartbreaking moments inside a Detroit courtroom as a young boy took the witness stand and described the horror of watching his mother get shot.
Tlaib rejects offer
Detroit Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said she's not going to Israel even though the country was going to allow her to visit for humanitarian reasons.
Dream Cruise
The Woodward Dream Cruise doesn't start until Saturday but the classic cars and the spectators are already out.
Hospital parking
Nurses working at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor said they feel like they aren't being treated like they are.
Birds seized
An owner is facing charges after 83 exotic birds were found in a St. Clair County mobile home.
What's going around
Are you trying to squeeze as much fun as possible into these last weeks of summer?
Budget now
The financial decisions you make today can greatly affect everything from your holiday budget to your taxes.
