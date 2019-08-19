Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 19, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Homicide victim search

Police said they are searching for possible homicide victims in Macomb Township cold cases.

Arthur Ream

Arthur Ream, according to police, has a history of playing mind games -- even when he was asked, he admitted he did play mind games and enjoys watching police search for clues.

Pence at Econ Club

Vice President Mike Pence took aim at China in a speech to the Detroit Economic Club

Dave and Busters

There's a chance you may have seen the video of what some call a heartless thief ripping off money for a Make-A-Wish donation box inside Dave and Buster's in Utica.

Fatal shooting

A Detroit family say they want answers after their loved one was shot and killed, her body burned beyond recognition.

Alter Road shooting

A driver was fatally shot after pulling up to a home on Detroit's east side.

Measles 2019

Measles cases across the United States have continued to push the numbers up to levels we haven't seen in decades.

