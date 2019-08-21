Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 21, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Car into pond

Officials used an ax to rescue two women from a car that crashed into the middle of a pond in Waterford Township, according to authorities.

Police chase

A driver took off running after a police chase from Southfield into Detroit.

Hit-and-run

A woman talking to a man in a truck downtown when a driver in a gray corvette hits her and then just keeps on driving.

Plane crash

A community is mourning two people who were killed in a plane crash.

International women

Some of the most powerful women in the world will attend a conference in Detroit.

Detroit Youth Choir

Two months ago the Detroit Youth Choir got a golden buzzer on America's Got Talent sending them straight to the live shows in Los Angeles.

Triple liver blood

Aimee Cruz received three liver transplants over the course of her lifetime.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.