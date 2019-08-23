Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 23, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Cemetery rescue
Cremated remains were reportedly left in the open, caskets in the hallways and bugs everywhere.
Carjacked tow
A tow truck driver had a gun pointed at his face and a man telling him to give up the truck if he doesn't want to die.
Dog mauling
There are still many questions after a 9-year-old girl was mauled to death by dogs.
Stolen van
We reported a van used by a Macomb County church to help feed the homeless was stolen.
Scooter video
Detroit police are sharing a video hoping someone recognizes people in the video that are shown throwing electric scooters into the Detroit River.
Birth control
A Downriver man is suing his ex-girlfriend because she didn't take birth control.
Ragweed relief
This is the time of year in Michigan when the ragweed pollen typically starts flying.
Youth choir
There is a lot of attention on the kids who make up the Detroit Youth Choir but behind them is a team of coaches that bring out the best of them.
