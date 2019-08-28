Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 28, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

UAW raid

The federal government is serving search warrants on the homes of two current and former United Auto Workers union presidents.

Waterford Township house fire

Police said they are investigating a homicide after a body was found while crews battled a house fire in Waterford Township.

Spirit plaza

Now that Detroit City Council has voted to make the block of Woodward in front of the Spirit of Detroit a permanent public space the city is investing thousands to improve it.

Garden vandalized

They don't have security cameras because they never thought they'd need them but now a group of veterans in Macomb County are outraged because someone destroyed their peace garden.

Herion in cereal

A man is accused of putting heroin in his wife's cereal and milk, which prosecutors said killed her.

Detroit Youth Choir

The Detroit Youth Choir is waiting to see if they're making it to the semi-finals of America's Got Talent.

Dementia

While there's no treatment to cure dementia there are some ways to slow or delay it.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.