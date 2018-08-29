Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 29, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the show above):

Detroit public schools shut off water

Detroit public schools will start the year using bottled water in every school after tests revealed elevated lead and cooper levels in the drinking water.

Girl killed in go-kart crash

A 4-year-old girl was killed when the go-kart she wsa riding in crashed into a parked car.

Aretha Franklin funeral

Fans share lessons from Aretha.

Off duty Detroit Firefighter funeral

Family, friends and fellow firefighters gathered at a church along Woodward to say goodbye to Jack Wiley II.

Feds charge robbery crew in Oakland County

Feds say they're connected to five robberies in a month's span.

Vice President Pence stumps for John James in west Bloomfield

Republican Senate candidate John James got a big boost today.

Using hypnosis to battle opioid pain

A way to kick a painkiller habit before it even starts.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.