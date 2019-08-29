Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 29, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Infant death charge

The mother of an 18-day-old baby found in a bathtub has been charged in the child's death.

Highland Park

Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead inside a car.

Hurricane Dorian

People in Florida are preparing for Hurricane Dorian.

Judge Mathis

A T.V. judge and Detroit native allegedly spit on a valet outside of a Downtown bar. He denies it happened.

Mosquito-borne disease

A Michigan girl is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with a rare mosquito-borne disease.

MSTEP improvement

The district has been under new leadership for a few years and has been hoping to start increasing test numbers soon.

Baby shower

A community baby shower was held on Detroit's east side.

Birth control

A woman said she lost years of her life because she didn't ask one question of her doctor when he suggested a different drug for her.

