Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 30, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Deadly shooting

A bystander was gunned down at a Detroit gas station and security cameras caught the incident.

Hurricane Dorian

Millions of people in Florida are bracing for the possibility that Hurricane Dorian could make landfall.

Fatal mauling

The man charged in the fatal dog mauling of a 9-year-old girl could get out of jail after a judge lowered his bail.

Arts, Beats and Eats

Thousands will be out in Royal Oak for the Arts, Beats and Eats festival.

Building fire

Three buildings were destroyed in the Mexican Town area of Detroit.

Ferndale shooting

A shooting happened in Ferndale outside of the Bosco Lounge just north of 9 Mile Road.

Pit bull training

A Detroit-based dog trainer is offering free four week training to any pit bull owner.

Vet access

A local veteran's disabilities had him in and out of a VA hospital, but he had trouble navigating the system.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.