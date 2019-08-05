Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 5, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Dayton mass shooting

Two American tragedies in the span of 13 hours that left 33 people dead and dozens more injured after lone gunmen opened fire in El Paso and Dayton.

Mass shooting safety

A security expert says thinking differently could be the key to surviving a mass shooting.

Utica break in

Surveillance video from inside an Utica equipment rental store and who police said is a disgruntled employee who drove a forklift through counters and walls all to get into a safe.

Shots fired

A shooting happened early Saturday morning at Tiremen and Livernois Avenue on Detroit's west side.

Cancer fight

Greg Kampe has been the head coach of the Oakland University men's basketball team for 34 years and over those three decades he's developed quite the rolodex.

Understanding CBD

CBD is showing up in supplements, foods and even makeup.

Fill the boot

Firefighters will hit the streets for the 16th straight year to help children with muscular dystrophy.

