Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 6, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Safety alert

Oakland University Police are looking for a former student who was last seen on campus and is considered a possible threat to himself or others.

Aretha Franklin

There's a battle over Aretha Franklin's estate.

Travel warning

Amid the latest wave of mass shootings in the United States, other countries are advising residents to not visit.

Missing grandchildren

It's been five years since a 6-year-old and an 8-month-old went missing.

Boss shot

A man is under arrest and accused of armed robbery at his own workplace.

Airways scare

A British Airways flight was forced to make an emergency landing and evacuate passengers after the cabin suddenlyf illed with smoke.

Baseball injuries

Batting helmets and catchers masks are probably what come to mind when you think of safety gear when playing baseball.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.