Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 7, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Strampel sentenced

The former Dean of Michigan State University's college of osteopathic medicine, who was in charge of overseeing convicted serial child molester Larry Nassar, was sentenced on misconduct in office and neglect of duty charges.

President Trump

President Trump visited Dayton, Ohio and while there were supporters to greet him there were also protesters making it clear his visit was not welcome by them.

Guns at door

A homeowner fought back when two men broke into his home and it was all caught on camera.

Wrongful conviction

A man wrongfully convicted in a 1999 murder in Detroit is suing.

Quality sleep

Scrolling through your social media feed before bed isn't just robbing you of sleep time, it's robbing you of sleep quality.

Hudson tour

It may just be a giant hole in the ground, but it's not going to be like that for long.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.