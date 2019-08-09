Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 9, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Sex charges

A former school volunteer has been arrested in connection with sexually abusing children.

Home invasion

There is new information in a fatal shooting that happened overnight in Warren.

Weekend construction

Crews are gearing up for round three of the massive I-75 rebuild in Oakland County.

Sinkhole rescue

Help Me Hank is working to solve a serious sinkhole situation on Detroit's east side.

Village of wings

A village of wings started two years ago with the mission to support parents, youth and the community.

What's going around

A look at what doctor's are seeing in Metro Detroit.

Sports camps

Sports camps are a summer-time institution for kids.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.