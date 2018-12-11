Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Dec. 11, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Snow on the way

Detroit's new snow plow policy opening up neighborhood streets.

Crack fries

A popular restaurant is changing the name of it's signature dish.

Teacher

A middle school teacher has a cool way of saying good morning to her students.

Gov. Snyder

Mara MacDonald spoke with Gov. Snyder as some big decisions lie ahead.

Google CEO

Google CEO testifies before Congress.

Catholic foundation

Everyday The Pope Francis Center serves up 170 meals to Detroit's homeless.

Weighted blankets

Weighted blankets are heavy and some people who like them say they can't sleep without them, but they're not for everyone.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.