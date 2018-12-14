Local 4 News at 5 -- Dec. 14, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Father of fatally shot Roseville 4-year-old arraigned

The father was taken into custody and has been charged with endangerment -- more charges are expected to be announced.

Former Tigers broadcaster Rod Allen opens up for first time since reported fight with Mario Impemba

Former Detroit Tigers television broadcaster Rod Allen opened up Friday for the first time since a reported altercation with partner Mario Impemba that led to the end of their tenure.

Larry Nassar survivor addresses Michigan State University Board of Trustees

Emma Ann Miller addressed the Michigan State University Board of Trustees on Friday.

Small experimental aircraft crashes at Willow Run Airport

A small experimental aircraft crashed Friday on the runway at Willow Run Airport in Van Buren Township.

Bomb threats called into 2 courthouses, hospital in Detroit

Two court buildings and a hospital in Detroit have received bomb threats Friday morning, officials confirmed.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Great weekend for holiday shopping

Friday morning’s rain ended right on schedule, and the peeks of sun that followed boosted temperatures well into the 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius) generally southeast of a line from Mount Clemens to Adrian.

Kelly Clarkson Ticket Giveaway

Enter to win four tickets to see Kelly Clarkson at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 21

