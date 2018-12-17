Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Dec. 17, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Missing in Peru
A person from Metro Detroit is missing and was last seen in Peru.
Home invasion
A homeowner was killed in a robbery on Detroit's west side.
Auto show
Work is underway for a January auto show at the Cobo Center.
Teen vaping
Vaping among teenagers has reached an all-time high, according to a recent survey.
Vatican
A Detroit Archbishop breaks with Vatican in a letter addressing abuse scandal.
Cellphone
What do you think is the right age for a child to get their first smartphone?
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.