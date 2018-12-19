Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Dec. 19, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Carmack arrest

Detroit businessman Robert Carmack has been charged with four felonies.

UM researcher

A University of Michigan researcher is accused of sharing child porn.

Homicide

A man was fatally shot inside his home in Detroit.

Marijuana

Buy some chocolate, get some weed business pops up in Ann Arbor.

Detroit demolition

Detroit inspector general clears city demolition program of wrondoing.

Mound Road

Macomb County drivers can rejoice as improvements to Mound Road are finally done.

Fortnite

A video game that has created such a following that some people even spend time watching other people play it.

Facebook

Facebook denied that dozens of 'partner' companies were able to misuse Facebook users' personal data.

