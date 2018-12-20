Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Dec. 20, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Warren murder

A man accused of killing his grandmother was arrested by Toledo police and died in police custody.

Carmack arraignment

Businessman Robert Carmack is free on bond after being arraigned on four felony charges.

Deadly crash

A manhunt is on for the driver who hit and killed a man in a wheelchair who was crossing the street.

Christmas packages

Today was the last day to ship your Christmas packages using priority mail with the U.S. postal service.

Jail death

Deputies are investigating a possible deadly overdose that happened inside the Macomb County jail.

Secret Santa

In Oakland County a broken tail light or failing to yield might have led to holiday cheer.

Heart of Detroit

Mitch Albom shows us how Better Way Detroit is helping the homeless and cleaning up the community.

Elf On A Shelf

A social worker said that gift-giving should be done out of love and not determined based on if a child is good or bad because no child is 100 percent good or bad.

