Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Dec. 24, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Shopping

Some people are still looking for last-minute Christmas gifts.

Government shutdown

To day three of the partial government shutdown with no end in sight.

Mood food

Some experts believe you feel what you eat is true.

Returning gifts

You may have to make decisions about what to do with gifts that don't fit -- or that you just don't like.

Travel

The weather is making it easy to get home in time to see family for Christmas.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.