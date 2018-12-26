Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Dec. 26, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Apartment fire

New information on what caused an apartment fire.

Detroit cleanup

A Detroit woman worried when an abandoned home near the school started to become a dumping ground took action.

Christmas tech gifts

Kids all over the country unwrapped new cellphones and tablets on Christmas.

Hidden problems

A problem that affects nearly half of women over age 50 but most have not discussed it with their doctor.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.