Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Dec. 27, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Child porn complaint

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of encouraging a child to send him pornographic images.

Car into lake

Onstar alerted 911 when a man drove a SUV into a lake.

Sexual assault

New details are coming out in the case of a Center Line police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

Deputy commissioner

Bill Dwyer didn't hold back his feelins about a lawsuit that was filed against him and the city of Warren.

Prostate treatment

BPH or benign prostatic hyperplasia begins to affect most men after they turn 40.

Year end money

As we head into the new year we are also heading into the coldest days of the winter and while you're indoors there are steps you can take to help yourself financially.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.