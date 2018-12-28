Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Dec. 28, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
I-696 reopening
MDOT said all of I-696 will be back open on Jan. 7.
Shots fired
Police said two men blindly shot into a townhouse.
No snow
This week between Christmas and New Years is make-or-break for local ski resorts.
Rec center shooting
New testimony in a fatal shooting that occurred outside the Hype Athletic Center last month.
Kids and chores
With the New Year approaching we often focus on resolutions to improve ourselves, but what about our children?
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.